ROBBIE MILLER KIMBLE

Mrs. Kimble, 74, of Linden, died Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Friday, November 30, 2018, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Matthew McKnight officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery, Linden. She was born in Clifton, the daughter of the late Homer Miller and Agnes Shaw Miller. She worked at several different places during her life including Linden Apparel, Johnson Controls, washing cars at Babe’s Car Wash, B and B, Kathy’s Kitchen, and Linden Quick Stop. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Buck” Kimble; sisters, Ann Dunn and Judy Primm; and a brother, Brody Miller. Survivors include her sons, Billy Gene “Babe” (Shelly) Sharp and Donald Wayne “Buggs” Sharp, both of Linden; a daughter, Kathy (Phillip) Ayers of Collinwood; grandchildren, Deidre McCaig, Hunter McCaig, Victoria McCaig, Claudia Coble, Jamie Ayers, and Jacob Ayers; a great granddaughters, Addiston Ayers; and a host of other loving family members, and friends.