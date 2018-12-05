JOHNNY MARSHALL JOHNSON

Mr. Johnson, 79, of Pleasantville, died Sunday, November 25, 2018, at his residence. A funeral service was held Thursday, November 29, 2018, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was held Friday, November 30, 2018, at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at Pegram with military rites. He was born in Harlan, Kentucky, the son of the late William Johnson and Eliza Jones Johnson. He was a United States Army veteran, stationed in Germany. He was retired owner/operator of Daylight Window Cleaning. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Tom Johnson, and a sister, Thelma Warren. Survivors include his wife of fifty-five years, Juanita Clem Johnson; daughters, Vanessa (Randy) Anderson and Kimberly (Danny) Anderson, both of Lebanon; sons, Johnny (Laura) Johnson, of Lebanon, and Jamie Johnson, of Vidalia, Georgia; grandchildren, Wendy Johnson, Christina Anderson, James Anderson, Tabetha Anderson, Alayna Poston, Ashton Johnson, Amber Johnson, James Johnson, and Ashley Carry; eight great grandchildren; and a host of other loving family members and friends.