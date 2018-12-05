JAMES ROBERT STEPHENS

Mr. Stephens, 71, of Linden, died Saturday, November 17, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. A visitation was held on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at Young Funeral Home. Cremation was chosen. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Linden, the son of the late James David Stephens and Lorene Patricia Jones Stephens. He was a United States Army veteran serving in Vietnam. He was a retired CSX Railroad Yard Foreman. addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Olga Rogriguez Stephens; sons, Carlos, Robert, and Brian Stephens; and a daughter, Tina Stephens. Survivors include his sons, Danial Stephens and James David Stephens, II, both of Michigan; a large number of grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Bower and Linda Alderson, both of Linden; brothers, William (Dianne) Stephens, Larnce Stephens, and Bruce Stephens, all of Linden; and a host of other loving family members and friends.