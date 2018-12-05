JAMES ALEXANDER

Mr. Alexander, 81, of Linden, died Saturday, November 24, 2018. A funeral service was held Thursday, November 29, 2018, 1:00 p.m., at McDonald Funeral Home in Lobelville, with John Lavy officiating. Burial was at Alexander Cemetery in Perry County. He was born in Smithville, the son of the late Isaac Alexander and Ada Lee Tomlin. He was a Baptist and a retired printer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Leona “Bea” Johnson Alexander; and a grandson, Thomas “Michael” Hatcher. Survivors include his children, Gayle (Paul) Robbins, Janet (Wayne) Parchman, James Alan (Ellyn) Alexander, and Teresa Alexander; a brother, Boyd (Barbara) Alexander; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.