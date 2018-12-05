GARY L. SMITH

Mr. Smith, 68, of Linden, died Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at his residence. A funeral service will be held at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia is assisting the family with arrangements. He was born in Washington Court House, Ohio, the son of the late Marion and Josephine Butler Smith. He worked as a boiler maker for chemical and oil companies in Louisiana and was one of the founding members of the Crossroads Church in Belle Chasse, Louisiana. He loved to read books and had a passion for rescuing horses. He served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam era. Survivors include his wife, Catherine Vanhorn Smith; his children, Jason (Debra) Smith and Heather (Joey) Lusk, both of Belle Chasse; brothers, Mike and Dan Smith, both of Mt. Victory, Ohio, and Robin Smith of Indian Lake, Ohio; a sister, Debbie Swartz of Big Springs, Ohio; grandchildren, Charlie and Matthew Farhenholtz, Abby, Jonas, and Gareth and Zoey Lusk. You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TNFunerals.com.