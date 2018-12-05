ELECTRIC RATES INCREASE THIS MONTH

Electric prices will be slightly higher in December as the Tennessee Valley Authority transitions to the winter seasonal rate and has an increase to their Fuel Cost Adjustment.

The impact on Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative residential members using 1200 kilowatt-hours will be an increase of $2.58.

The combined energy charge and TVA Fuel Cost adjustment has MLEC residential members paying $0.08868 per kilowatt-hour. A complete rate schedule is available at mlec.com.

What’s a homeowner to do?

–Turn off unnecessary lights and other equipment when not in use.

–Use a power strip on televisions and other electronics.

–Wash clothes in cold water.

–Set your thermostat to the lowest, most comfortable temperature.

–Use space heaters sparingly.

–Get a free eScore™ energy audit in person or online.

–Add insulation to your attic and earn up to $500 in rebates.

For more easy, low-cost, no-cost energy saving tips, ask MLEC for a copy of the “101 Ways to Save” brochure, or visit the “Ways To Save” tab at mlec.com.