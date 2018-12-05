This year’s “Go Green” game held at Lobelville School was a huge success. The crowd packed the Lobelville gym with lots of green.

Ashlyn Warren, cousin of Jaxx & Liam, performed a moving number, followed by amazing performances from both the Lobelville cheerleaders and dancers, including Ashlyn Warren, Tatum Hudson, Jayde Watson, and Madalyn Bell from United Dance Academy in Linden.

Drawings for prizes were held at boys’ halftime. Winners were Shelby Myers, Ashley Carroll, Brexton Litle, and Fay McCoy.

A special thanks to the businesses/organizations who donated items for the drawing: Miss Mary Pauline’s Antiques & Gifts, Duncan’s Ace Hardware, and Perry County Cub Scouts. Also, a very special thanks to Lobelville School, to all the players, coaches, and cheerleaders from both Linden & Lobelville for all your love and support, and to all who purchased a t-shirt or helped in any way.

Team Edwards is proud to live in a community who loves and supports them throughout this journey.

Lobelville & Linden split the night, with the Lady Hornets defeating the Lady Vikings and the Vikings defeating the Hornets. It was a special night raising awareness for Duchenne/Becker Muscular Dystrophy.