VVA DONATION ALLOWED LIBRARY TO PURCHASE WESTERNS COLLECTION

When Dale Long asked Library Director Gail Spragins if the library in Linden could use a cash donation from the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1123, she was delighted.

Spragins explained that she wanted to purchase from the list of top ten western Books. In particular, she hoped to find the books in large print format.

According to Director Spragins, “Large print books cost nearly double the price of regular print books. It’s worth the extra cost because the library in Linden serves many people in the community who can read only large print. For example, Pulitzer Prize finalist The Son by Phillip Meyer costs about $40 in large print format.”

With the generous donation from the Vietnam vets, Spragins purchased three additional top ten westerns in large print: The Virginian by Owen Wister, Wyatt Earp by Max Braun, and Hondo by Louis L’Amour.

The 1968 bestseller True Grit by Charles Portis is no longer available in hardback for less than $100, and the book is not available in large print at any price.

So, Spragins purchased a new, regular print, paperback copy for about $12. She also purchased a few other titles in regular print.

“We put the new books on the shelves last week, and they have already been checked out,” said Spragins, “but the library has many other westerns available in large and regular print. We are grateful to the local Vietnam veterans for supporting our local library.”