TRAFFIC STOP LED TO THEFT & OTHER CHARGES

A attempted traffic stop and ensuing foot chase ended with the arrest of a Hohenwald man on multiple theft-related charges.

In the early morning hours of November 19, 2018, Perry County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Courter observed a dirt bike coming up Highway 412 past Dill Lumber Company traveling eastbound towards the Highway 412 and Lick Creek Road intersection.

The vehicle had no headlight and it was still dark at the time.

Deputy Courter attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle fled in a reckless manner, crossing into opposing lanes of traffic and putting other motorists in risk of serious injury or death.

The vehicle turned onto Lick Creek Road and then onto Hill Street. The driver made a hand gesture, accelerated, and continued to flee before going off road onto private property.

Deputy Courter was unable to follow off-road, but followed parallel until the vehicle wrecked, causing the driver to fly off the bike.

The driver continued to evade on foot down a trail through the woods. Deputy Courter gave chase on foot and was able to keep the driver in his sight.

After a 250-plus yard run, Deputy Courter was able to stop him and hold him at gunpoint until his partner arrived moments later.

Deputy Matt Votaw cuffed the suspect while Deputy Courter covered him before returning the suspect to the roadside where Deputy Steve Yahnke had arrived on scene to provide backup.

The vehicle was taken to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office to be held pending investigation.

The driver was identified as Jimmy Pruitt of Hohenwald. Pruitt was arrested for felony evading arrest with a motor vehicle, evading on foot, reckless driving, felony reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, driving on a revoked driver’s license, and driving an unregistered vehicle on the highway

Later that day the Perry County Sheriff’s Office was notified that the dirt bike was reported stolen out Hohenwald earlier that morning.

The owner was able to identify the vehicle at the Sheriff’s Office. Home surveillance footage showed a subject stealing the bike from the owner’s front yard the night before.

“The motorbike is back in the hands of its rightful owner now. Theft of motor vehicle charges are currently pending for Mr. Pruitt as well,” said Sheriff Nick Weems.

Pruitt is being held in the Perry County Jail on a $74,000 bond.