TEX NELSON SMITH

Mr. Smith, 76, of Linden died Saturday, November 17, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Saturday, November 24, 2018, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Gabriel Smith officiating, and full Masonic Rites. Burial was at Warren Cemetery on Rockhouse Creek. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Luther Brown Smith and Lydia Amanda Broadway Smith. He was co-owner of Smith Pharmacy and worked construction most of his life. He was a member of the Linden United Methodist Church, and Alderman for the City of Linden for over forty years, a Mason, a Shriner, and a founding member of the Perry County Rescue Squad. He was a graduate of Linden High School Class of 1960. Survivors include his wife of fifty years, Patsy Warren Smith; a son, Gabriel Nelson Smith of Woodbridge, Virginia; a daughter, Mary Ann (David) Kelch of Murfreesboro; a sister, Shirley (Harry) Mathenia of Trenton; a brother, Mike (Gail) Smith of Linden; a granddaughter, Isabella Grace Sheridan Smith; furry grandpuppies, Sookie, Kraken, Khaleesi, and Jack; and a host of other loving family members and friends.