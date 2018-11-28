STILL TIME TO BEAT ACA DEADLINE

There’s not much time before the final December 15 deadline to get health coverage at HealthCare.gov. It’s more important than ever that people understand their options and get the help they need to get covered and stay covered.

“There are new insurers in the market this year and it’s really important for people to know the difference in plans” said Jacy Warrell, Executive Director of Tennessee Health Care Campaign. “We are encouraging everyone to shop and compare plans. Most people can find plans for $50 to $100 per month.”

Some people have misunderstood the changes in the Affordable Care Act over the past two years to be indicators that the entire marketplace is gone.

Andrew Hawkins Healthcare Enrollment manager said, “Businesses that employ part-time workers and community-based organizations can help people get covered by sharing that open enrollment is open and not to wait until the December 15 deadline for assistance.”

Not sure if you will qualify? Call Tennessee Health Care Campaign at 844-644-5443 to make an appointment with a professionally trained HealthCare.gov assister.