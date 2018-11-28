LUCKY JEWEL BURCHAM

Ms. Burcham, 72, of Linden, died Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at Westwood Healthcare Center. A memorial service was held Sunday, November 25, 2018, 4:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. She was born in Rockport, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Allen Grady “Toad” Mathis and Elizabeth Thompson Mathis. She was a retired sewing machine operator from Angelica Corporation. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Burcham; sisters, Martha Aldridge, Linda Andrews, and Mary Burlison; and brothers, Doug Mathis and Allen Mathis. Survivors include her daughters, Lora (Paul) Williams of Linden, and Robbie (Gary) Stephenson of Lyles; sons, Myron Burcham and Jonathan Burcham, both of Linden; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sisters, JoAnn Burlison of Centerville, and Agnes (Gene) Coble of Lobelville; brothers, Bo Mathis and Charlie Mathis, both of Lobelville, and Bill Mathis of Michigan; and a host of other loving family members and friends.