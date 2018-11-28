FLU VACCINE IS NOW AVAILABLE AT PERRY COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Seasonal influenza vaccine is now available at the Perry­­­­­­­­­ County Health Department.

Flu vaccine in the form of flu shots will be offered Monday through Friday at the health department 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. No appointment is needed to get a flu shot.

“It takes about two weeks to be protected after you get the flu vaccine, so it’s a good idea to get the vaccine as soon as possible so you’re protected before flu begins spreading in your area,” said Sarah Russell, Public Health County Director.

“The Perry County Health Department and the Tennessee Department of Health recommend everyone six months of age and older get their yearly flu vaccine as soon as it becomes available in their community.”

Seasonal flu is a contagious illness that can be serious and even deadly. Even during mild flu seasons, local outbreaks can affect large numbers of people in a community.

Nationally, thousands of people die from influenza each year, most of them over age 65. However, the flu can cause life-threatening illness in people of any age.

The Perry County Health Department urges vaccination as the best way to protect yourself and your family from the flu.

Flu vaccine is plentiful and available from many providers including private physicians and pharmacies.

The cost of the flu shot at the health department is $30. Payment can be made in the form of cash, check or credit card.

The health department will file insurance claims for flu vaccination for patients with traditional Medicare, TennCare, Community Health Alliance, Cigna private insurance or marketplace plans or BlueCross BlueShield private insurance or marketplace plans (Networks S, P and E). Adults with other private insurance or other marketplace plans will be charged the full amount for vaccine and vaccine administration and given a receipt to file their own claims with their insurance providers.

Children through 18 years of age who are uninsured or have private insurance plans that do not cover flu vaccination are eligible to receive flu vaccine with a nominal charge for administration of the vaccine, based on income.

Uninsured adults will be charged for the flu vaccine and vaccine administration on a sliding fee scale based on income.

To make an appointment for vaccination or ask questions about flu vaccine, call the Perry County Health Department at 931-589-2138.