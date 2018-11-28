CHARLES EDWARD WEBSTER

Mr. Webster, 85, of Linden, died Saturday, November 17, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Tuesday, November 20, 2018, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home with Hoyt Kirk officiating. Burial was at Webster Family Cemetery. He was born in Dyersburg, the son of the late Arthur Hollis “A.H.” Webster and Connie Mae Morris Webster. He was a United States Army veteran and owner/operator of Webster and Son Body Shop and Wrecker Service. While living in Memphis, he owned his own Pure Oil Station and worked for the Cadillac Dealership, where he had the pleasure of painting Elvis Presley’s mother’s pink Cadillac. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Webster. Survivors include his wife of sixty-eight and half years, Johnnie Mae Webster; a daughter, Twila (Jimmy) Pigg of Summertown; a son, Randall (Linda) Webster of Linden; grandchildren, Tracy Webster, Mandy Webster, Sam Webster, and Cassie Couch; great grandchildren, Amy (Clay) Howell, Samantha Webster, Levi Couch, and Tucker Couch; a brother, Jerry (Dexter) Webster; and a host of other loving family members and friends.