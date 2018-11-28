ANDY EUGENE VAUGHAN

Mr. Vaughan, 69, of Lobelville, died Saturday, November 17, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. A graveside services was held Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 2:00 p.m., at Leeper Cemetery, with Danny Goodman officiating. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Dyersburg, the son of Lois Haggard Vaughan Goodman, who survives, and the late Andrew Vaughan. He was a United States Army veteran, serving in Vietnam, and a demolition superintendent for Reliable Service, Inc. Survivors, in addition to his mother, include his wife, Evelyn Vaughan; a daughter, Jennifer Vaughan of Camden; a son, Andrew Vaughan of Linden; a grandson, Drew Vaughan; brothers, Gary (Jane) Vaughan of Covington, Danny (Yoko) Goodman of Linden, and Mark Goodman of Memphis; and a host of other loving family members and friends.