TURKEY CONTEST WINNERS

And the winners are…

The 2018 Buffalo River Review Great Turkey Giveaway is over and winners have been notified. This year—thanks to sponsors—thirty-six winners were drawn from hundreds of entries.

The grand prize recipient, drawn from the winning entries, who also received all the dinner fixings to go with the bird was Billy Joe Gordon.

Winners drawn from coupons deposited at the various sponsor locations:

–FirstBank: Ernestine Miller and Carolyn Hinson.

–Duren’s Health Mart: Kathy Miller and Billy Joe Gordon.

–Bank of Perry County (Lobelville): Rita Smith and Lynne Griffin.

–Bank of Perry County (Linden): Linley Choate and Martha Lomax.

–Food Giant: Lisa Baker and Diane Hare.

–Farm Bureau Insurance: Sophie Richardson and Lucille Cotham.

–Walk-In Clinic: Iva Simmons and Danny Graham.

–Jimmy’s Auto Sales: Robert Treadwell and Wesley Parrish.

–Tucker Insurance: Debbie Chandler and Paula Hensley.

–Parts City: June Ray and Chris Frase.

–Perry Farmers Co-op: Ed Brown and James Watson.

–Video Corner Café: Debbie Qualls and Teresa Saunders.

–Cash Express: Paul Mast and Brittany Turner.

–Richardson Real Estate: Wanda Vaughn and Janet Marshall.

–Duncan’s Ace Hardware: Dalton Williams and Dawn Spangler.

–B&H Drive-In: Roger Parrish and Joyce Marshall.

–Miss Mary Pauline’s: Wilton Alley and Tony Spencer.

–Hens & Hogs BBQ: Jack Groom and Joann Andrews.