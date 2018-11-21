SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY…SHOP LOCAL

Don’t forget—“Small Business Saturday” is this weekend, November 24, when doors will be open to make sure customers get small town charm and unique gifts, and take pride in knowing you can Shop Small all year long.

When you support small businesses in Linden and Lobelville, the money you spend stays in the community and strengthens the local economy.

Also, stop by the Main Street Marketplace in Linden from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Small Business Saturday and meet Santa.

Local businesses are for you so you can Shop Small for all the things you love and support the place you call home.