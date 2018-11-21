PATRICIA “PATSY” ANN DICUS

Ms. Dicus, 65, of Linden, died Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville. A funeral service was held Sunday, November 18, 2018, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with James Smith officiating. Burial was at Danielsburg Cemetery in Pineview. She was born in Hohenwald, the daughter of the late Glen Dicus and Mary Alice Barber Dicus. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Dicus. Survivors include a brother, Johnny Dicus; and a host of loving cousins and friends.