NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE: HENSLEY/GRIFFITH

STATE OF TENNESSEE, PERRY COUNTY

WHEREAS, David Eric Hensley, Angela Hensley, Thomas Leroy Griffith and Betty A. Griffith executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for BankTennessee, Lender and Philip Fons, Trustee(s), which was dated April 26, 2010 and recorded on May 4, 2010 in Book 103, Page 485, Perry County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Branch Banking and Trust Company, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on December 18, 2018, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Perry County Courthouse, Linden, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Perry County, Tennessee, to wit:

Being and lying in the Third (3rd) Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, being east of Poplin Hollow Road, and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at an iron pin found in the east boundary John Myers as recorded in Deed Book D-6, page 720 said pin being the southwest corner of Anna Gobert and southwest corner of an existing 50-foot easement as recorded in Deed Book D-9, page 319 and northwest corner of tract being described;

Thence leaving Myers with Gobert’s south boundary North 85 degrees 34 minutes 23 seconds east for a distance of 49.55 feet to an iron pin found said in being the southeast corner of said 50-foot easement;

Thence continuing with Gobert north 83 degrees 22 minutes 58 seconds east for a distance of 575.30 feet to an iron pm found said pin being the southeast corner of Gobert and northeast corner of tract being described;

Thence with new division line of Hensley South 09 degrees 10 minutes 12 seconds West for a distance of 874.26 feet to an iron pin set said pin being in the south boundary of David Hensley as recorded in Deed Book Z-29, page 211 north boundary of Linda Burden as recorded in Deed Book S-22, page 67 and southeast corner of tract being described.

Thence with Burden’s north boundary north 86 degrees 36 minutes 00 seconds West for a distance of 465.00 feet to an iron pin found in east boundary of Myers said pin being the northwest corner of Burden and Southwest corner of tract being described;

Thence with Myers north 01 degrees 18 minutes 00 seconds west for a distance of 765.59 feet to the point of beginning containing 10.10 acres as surveyed by Kenneth Carroll, RLS, Tennessee license number 1335, November 11, 2009 Together with an access easement to Poplin Hollow road as described in Deed Book 229, page 214.

Included in the above described property is a 30-foot ingress and egress easement south of and running with entire north boundary line.

The above described property is subject to an existing 50-foot easement of Ingress and egress as recorded in deed book D-9 page 319.

The above described property is subject to any and all other easements, right-of-ways or restrictions that may be recorded in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

Being a portion of the same property conveyed to David Eric Hensley dated April 28, 2005 from Thomas Leroy Griffith and wife, Betty A Griffith, as recorded in Deed Book Z-29, page 211, in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 095-001.03

Address/Description: 1335 Poplin Hollow Road, Linden, TN 37096.

Current Owner(s): David Eric Hensley, Thomas Leroy Griffith (life estate) and wife Betty A. Griffith (life estate).

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

