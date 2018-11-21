MARY ELLEN BAKER

Mrs. Baker, 75, died Sunday, November 11, 2018. A funeral service was held Wednesday, November 14, 2018, 10:00 a.m., at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen, with Cecil Gilliland and Joan Hubbard officiating. Burial was at Williams Cemetery in White Bluff. She was born in Linden, the daughter Ruth Ellen Hinson Denton, who survives, and the late Ernest Lee Denton. She was a retired dietary worker for Horizon Medical Center in Dickson. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Ray Baker; a daughter, DeLana Hope Baker; two brothers, Paul Denton and Sam Denton; and a sister, Martha Harder. Survivors, in addition to her mother, include daughters, Justina (Dennis) Wright and LaDonna (James) Thomas; grandchildren, Chad (Karen) Wright, Tabitha Wright, Elaina Thomas, and Emma Thomas; two great grandchildren, Tessa Wright and Luke Wright; a sister, Betty Todd; an aunt, Nell Jones; two sisters-in-law, Dianna Denton and Janet Hayes.