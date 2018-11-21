LARRY CHARLES ROTTERO

Mr. Rottero, 66, of Parsons, formerly of Linden, died Friday, November 9, 2018, at Decatur County Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. A funeral service was held Monday, November 12, 2018, 6:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. The family chose cremation. He was born in Nashville, the son of the late Lawrence and Ruth Shoulders Rottero. He was a United States Army veteran. He worked in the Nashville area in auto sales and owned and operated several restaurants, including Diner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Tommy Rottero, Robert Taylor, Sammy Harding, and Mabel Harding Wood. Survivors include his wife, Deborah Pearcy Rottero of Parsons; a sister, Linda (Dwayne) Seiber of Lavergne; sons, Tony (Kim) Rottero and Jason Rottero, both of Panama City, Florida, and Adam (Amy) Rottero of Brentwood; six grandchildren; stepchildren Daniel Pearcy and Delicia (Kyle) Robbins, both of Parsons; four step-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family members and friends.