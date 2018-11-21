CHAMBER AWARDS…MAKE YOUR CHOICES SOON!

Nominations are in for the Perry County Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet.

Be sure to vote for your favorites at www.theperrychamber.com. Voting will end on Wednesday, November 28.

This year’s nominees are:

–Small Business of Year: The Frame Shop, B&H Dairy Bar, Sparkey & Ringo’s;

–Community Organization of Year: Linden Church of God Clothing Closet, Perry County Cultural Arts Commission, Perry County Youth Centers;

–Student Athlete of Year: Jackson Moore, Sydney Wilsdorf, Maclaine Pevahouse;

–Student of Year: Cheyenne Morris, Alex Litle, Miriam Monroe;

–Educator of Year: Carmon Trull, Kevin Tinin, Nicole Byrd;

–Volunteer of Year: Rita Baker, Treena Breaud, Kristy King;

–Good Neighborhood of Year: Joanne Lord, Allyson Dickey, Randy Hickerson;

–Public Servant of Year: Wess Ward, Don Bates, Daniel McCoy;

–Woman of Year: Stacy Evans, Kristie Rhodes, Betty Barber;

–Man of Year: Anthony Courter, Kirk Haston, Nick Weems.

Make plans to attend the Community Awards Banquet, Tuesday, December 11, at Linden Valley Baptist Camp, honoring the best of the best.

Tickets for the event are available at the Perry County Chamber of Commerce, the Bank of Perry County Linden (see Josh Warren), or Farm Bureau Insurance (next door to Linden City Hall).