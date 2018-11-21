AFTER-THANKSGIVING HIKE AT MOUSETAIL

Looking to burn off that Thanksgiving feast? Come to Mousetail Landing State Park this Friday, November 23, for a “day after” hike.

The Scenic 3 Mile Trail offers moss covered paths and beautiful views. Learn about the plants and wild life, see some beautiful country, and hear a little park history.

The hike will be of moderate difficulty and both adults and children are welcome. Please wear appropriate clothing and closed toed shoes and bring water. Optional items to bring with you include binoculars and field guides.

Meet at the park office.

Visitors are encouraged to share photos of their hikes on social media with the hashtag #thankful4hiking.