The Perry County Health Council invites Perry County veterans to Resource Day, tomorrow, Thursday, November 15, at the Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

This event includes many resources for veterans and caregivers, as well as free health screenings, claims and benefits assistance.

Lunch will be provided by the Town of Linden and City of Lobelville.

For more information, contact Phillip Tatum at 931-589-2104.