TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE: CASRILL

WHEREAS, on the 10th day of June, 2015, by deed of trust recorded in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, in Book 116, page 1, Cindy Casrill, conveyed to William E. Bates, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of a note therein described; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated, and the holder of said indebtedness has directed the Trustee to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof; the public is, therefore, hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash,

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2018, AT 2:00 P.M.

AT THE SOUTH DOOR OF THE COURT HOUSE

IN LINDEN, PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The property to be sold is located in Perry County, Tennessee, and is more particularly described as follows:

Tract No. 1:

Beginning at a ½-inch iron rod with an identification cap set within the boundaries of Jerry Cotham (Deed Book Q-19, Page 156) located 136.32 feet North 17 degrees 20 minutes 23 seconds East of a marked 14-inch hickory found at the northeast corner of Greg and Suzanne Hinson (Deed Book X-26, Page 270) and at an interior corner on the westerly line of said Cotham parcel, the same being a point on the southerly right-of-way of an existing 30-foot wide access easement and the southwest corner of the tract herein described; and runs thence North 04 degrees 37 minutes 34 seconds East 230.87 feet with said access easement southerly right-of-way and with a severance line of said Cotham parcel to a ½-inch iron rod with an identification cap set; thence leaving said access easement southerly right-of-way and continuing with said severance line as follows: South 67 degrees 58 minutes 35 seconds East 194.16 feet to a ½-inch iron rod with an identification cap set; thence South 01 degree 08 minutes 36 seconds West 244.40 feet to a 10-inch sweet gum found; thence North 75 degrees 47 minutes 25 seconds West 119.34 feet to a 4-inch maple found; thence North 53 degrees 30 minutes 05 seconds West 97.09 feet to the Point of Beginning.

The above described tract has the use of a portion of an existing 30-foot wide access easement referenced above and more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a P.K. nail set in the westerly right-of-way of Jones Hollow Road (a 50-foot wide right-of-way), the same being a point on the southerly line of Roy and Mary Kilpatrick (Deed Book R-21, Page 897), a point on the northerly line of Jerry Cotham (Deed Book Q-19, Page 156), and the northwest corner of the access easement herein described; and runs thence South 52 degrees 32 minutes 51 seconds East 32.46 feet with said Jones Hollow Road westerly right-of-way to a ½-inch rod with an identification cap set; thence South 59 degrees 53 minutes 52 seconds West 94.78 feet to a point; thence South 76 degrees 49 minutes 12 seconds West 107.50 feet to a point; thence South 84 degrees 07 minutes 07 seconds West 49.95 feet to a point; thence North 81 degrees 34 minutes 55 seconds West 58.21 feet to a point; thence North 62 degrees 24 minutes 09 seconds West 99.63 feet to a point; thence South 84 degrees 15 minutes 25 seconds West 34.06 feet to a point; thence South 04 degrees 37 minutes 34 seconds West 263.21 feet, passing a ½-inch iron rod with an identification cap set at the northwest corner of the above described tract at 32.34 feet and continuing with the westerly line of said above described tract, to a ½-inch iron rod with an identification cap set at the southwest corner of said above described tract; thence North 85 degrees 22 minutes 26 seconds West 30.00 feet to a ½-inch iron rod with an identification cap set on the southerly line of the aforementioned Kilpatrick parcel; thence North 04 degrees 37 minutes 34 seconds East 288.21 feet with said southerly line to a ½-inch iron rod with an identification cap set; thence North 84 degrees 15 minutes 25 seconds East 68.05 feet to a point; thence South 62 degrees 24 minutes 09 seconds East 103.55 feet to a point; thence South 81 degrees 34 minutes 55 seconds East 49.38 feet to a point; thence North 44 degrees 07 minutes 07 seconds East 44.27 feet to a point; thence North 76 degrees 49 minutes 12 seconds East 101.13 feet to a point; thence North 59 degrees 53 minutes 52 seconds East 77.93 feet to the point of beginning.

Containing 1.09 acres within these bounds as determined by a Category 2 Survey done by Advantage Land Surveying (Devon R. Acheson – RLS # 1867) using magnetic bearings taken on July 27, 2003.

There is a 27’ x 77’ mobile home permanently affixed to this property.

Tract No. 1 is the same property conveyed to Eric Treadwell and Cindy Casrill by warranty deed of Paula Denton dated October 20, 2014, recorded in Book D-18, page 744, in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee. By quitclaim deed dated June 10, 2015, recorded in Book D-19, page 883, in said Register’s office, the said Eric Treadwell conveyed all his right, title and interest in said property to Cindy Casrill.

Tract No. 1 of the property is an improved tract identified as tax map 30, parcel 17.03, in the office of the Assessor of Property of Perry County, Tennessee. The street address of the above-described property is believed to be 1227 Jones Hollow Road, Lobelville, TN 37097; but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Tract No. 2:

Being real property situated in the Second (2nd) Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows:

Being and lying in the Second Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, west of and adjacent to Driftwood Lane, west of and adjacent to Cedar Drive, more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a point in the intersection of the west R.O.W. of Driftwood Lane (25’ from center) and the east R.O.W. of Cedar Drive (25’ from center); thence with the east R.O.W. of Cedar Drive North 43 degrees 06 minutes 25 seconds West 24.60 feet; North 19 degrees 32 minutes 17 seconds West 38.48 feet; North 11 degrees 36 minutes 24 seconds West 53.55 feet; North 3 degrees 01 minute 34 seconds West 35.15 feet; North 7 degrees 58 minutes 31 seconds East 40.46 feet; North 15 degrees 59 minutes 24 seconds East 68.31 feet; North 16 degrees 47 minutes 21 seconds East 108.08 feet to a ½” rebar iron pin set with identification cap “Brewer 2393”, said iron pin being in the remaining property of Tonita DePriest, Anita Cotham, Kiluah Brake, and Lucinda Hinson, as recorded in Deed Book F-9, Page 206, ROPCT, and the NW corner of the tract being described; thence with a new division line South 75 degrees 37 minutes 32 seconds East 213.90 feet to a 20” white oak in the west R.O.W. of Driftwood Lane; thence with the R.O.W. of Driftwood Lane South 38 degrees 44 minutes 36 seconds West 153.91 feet; South 35 degrees 56 minutes 25 seconds West 78.81 feet; South 34 degrees 21 minutes 35 seconds West 138.14 feet to the point of beginning and containing 1.05 acres as surveyed by Scottie Brewer, R.L.S., TN License Number 2393, March 15, 2005.

There is also conveyed an easement of ingress and egress for this and all other lots in Driftwood Subdivision to the launching ramp on Roan Creek, with the right to use the same with other owners of lots for launching purposes.

This property may be subject to a TVA flowage easement to elevation contour 381 feet.

This conveyance is made subject to the following as recited in quitclaim deed May 1, 2015, recorded in Book D-19, page 860, ROPCT:

“The grantors and grantee hereby agree that grantors shall have a right of first refusal for a 1.05 acres tract of property conveyed and described herein. In the event the grantee shall decide to sell all or any of said tract, grantee shall give written notice to the grantors of her desire to sell all or any part of said tract and at what price said property shall be placed on the open market. Said notice shall be sent to the grantors by certified mail return receipt requested and grantee shall cause a copy of such notice be filed with Perry County Register of Deed Office. The grantors shall have 60 days from the date of receipt of the notice to purchase the property at the price contained in the notice. In the event grantors desire to purchase the property at the price contained in the notice grantors shall in turn give written notice to the grantee, by certified mail return receipt requested, of the intention to purchase the property within the 60 day period. The grantors shall cause a copy of the notice of their intent to exercise their right of first refusal to be filed at Perry County Register of Deeds. This right of first refusal shall be null and void upon the death of the last surviving grantor.”

Tract No. 2 is the same property conveyed to Tonita A. Walters, Anita Kay Cotham, Kiluah L. Poe and Lucinda S. Casrill, by deed of Nicky Joe Walters and wife, Tonita A. Walters, dated October 5, 2010, recorded in Book D-11, page 41, in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee. By quitclaim deed dated May 1, 2015, recorded in Book D-19, page 860, in said Register’s office, Tonita A. Walters, Anita Kay Cotham and Kiluah L. Poe, conveyed all their right, title and interest in said property to Lucinda S. Casrill.

Cindy Casrill is one and the same person and is also known as Lucinda S. Casrill.

Tract No. 2 of the property is an unimproved tract identified as tax map 23, parcel 1.10, in the office of the Assessor of Property of Perry County, Tennessee. The street address of the above-described property is believed to be Driftwood Lane, Lobelville, TN 37097; but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Pursuant to T.C.A. 35-5-104, other parties that may have an interest in the tract of land herein described are the following:

Perry County Trustee through county taxes for 2018 assessed as tax map 30, parcel 17.03, in the amount of $483.00 are now due and payable. (Tract No. 1) Perry County Trustee through county taxes for 2018 assessed as tax map 23, parcel 1.10, in the amount of $130.00 are now due and payable. (Tract No. 2)

The sale will be made free from the equity of redemption, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions, which were expressly waived under said deed of trust.

Trustee will convey all his right, title and interest, but without warranties of title. The sale will be made subject to any and all encumbrances, including but not limited to unpaid taxes; and I will sell and convey as Trustee and not otherwise.

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This 14th day of November, 2018.

William E. Bates, Trustee

Bank of Perry County

P.O. Box 341

Linden, TN 37096

B 11/28