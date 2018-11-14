SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE: TURNBOW

Sale at public auction will be on December 18, 2018, at or about 1:00 PM, local time, at the south door of the Perry County Courthouse, 121 East Main Street, Linden, TN 37096, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by W. C. Hamm, Jr., and Sherri Hamm, husband and wife, to Tony Turnbow, as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Netbank dated January 13, 2005, and recorded on January 19, 2005, in Book 86, Page 631, in the Register’s Office for Perry County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Perry County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party entitled to enforce the debt: Ditech Financial LLC

Other interested parties: TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, AMERICREDIT FINANCIAL SERVICES D/B/A GM, TENNESSEE FARMERS COOPERATIVE DBA CO-OP FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS

The hereinafter described real property located in Perry County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Legal Description: Situated in the Third (3rd) Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, and more particularly described in Deed of Trust of record in Book 86, Page 631, in the Register’s Office for Perry County, Tennessee; LESS AND EXCEPT the described property in Consent Judgment and Final Decree of record in Book D25, Page 894, in the Register’s Office for Perry County, Tennessee.

There may or may not be a manufactured home, which may or may not be affixed to the property. The successful purchaser may be required to take the steps necessary to obtain title to the manufactured home.

Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be Route 4, Box 501 a/k/a 245 4-H Lane, Linden, TN 37096, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Map/Parcel Number: 124 00701 000124 and 124 00700 000124

Current owner(s) of Property: W.C. Hamm, Jr. and Sherri Hamm

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any government agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale.

THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of title, as the case may require.

The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale.

If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Padgett Law Group, Substitute Trustee

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

(850) 422-2520 (telephone)

(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)

attorney@padgettlaw.net

PLG# 18-003573-5

Attorney for Plaintiff

B 11/28