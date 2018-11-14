REPRESENTATIVE-ELECT HASTON: ‘HUMBLED TO SERVE’

Almost half of Perry County’s registered voters turned out last Tuesday, November 6, to cast ballots in the 2018 mid-term state and national election.

Local voters picked the winners: Governor-elect Bill Lee, Senator-elect Marsha Blackburn, Congressman-elect Mark Green, and State Representative-elect—Perry County’s own Kirk Haston who won handily in the 72nd District with 82% of the vote.

Haston ran for the seat vacated by retiring Representative Steve McDaniel against Democrat James Haynes.

Representative Haston had this to say to Review readers: “I’m humbled to have the opportunity to serve as the State Representative for District 72. I owe a great deal of thanks to the many who have supported me during the campaign and voted for me in the elections. I’m blessed to have an incredible family, loyal friends and the privilege to live in such a great state.”

District-wide (Perry, Decatur, Henderson, and Chester counties), Haston, the GOP nominee, received 16,210 votes while Haynes mustered 3,666.

Haston carried every county to become the first Perry Countian to hold a seat in the Tennessee House since his great grandfather, Pleas Doyle, completed multiple terms sixty years ago in 1958.

Haston’s margin of victory in Perry County: 2,152 to 289.

Republican Governor-elect Bill Lee won 60% of the vote statewide in his first try for public office. He won 72% of the Perry County vote (1,771) over Democrat Karl Dean (654 votes).

Republican Marsha Blackburn moves from the U.S. House to the Senate following her election Tuesday with 55% of the Tennessee ballots cast in her favor. Former Governor, Democrat Phil Bredesen received 44% of the vote and lost 1,225,568 to 982,685. Blackburn carried Perry County better than two-to-one, 1,644 to 724.

In the race for Blackburn’s vacated Congressional seat, the GOP’s Mark Green won easily here and district-wide over Democrat Justin Kanew. In the Seventh District, Green earned 170,001 votes to Kanew’s 81,610; in Perry County the margin three-to-one, 1,558 to 505.

To see how the candidates did in your particular precinct, see the chart that appears on page three.

Locally, more people voted early than on election day—1,325 to 1,158—to generate a 48% turnout, about twice as many as in the last mid-term election in 2014.