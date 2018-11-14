GENE CHAFFIN KITTRELL

Mrs. Kittrell, 97, died Tuesday, November 6, 2018. A funeral service was held on Saturday, November 10, 2018, at Brush Creek Church of Christ. Burial was at Kittrell Family Cemetery in Perry County. She was the daughter and last surviving child of Charlie Rogers Chaffin and Ethel Young, of Roaring River. She graduated from Tennessee Tech and earned her Masters at the Library School at Peabody. In World War II, her efforts were in support of the building of engines for the English Mosquito Bomber. In college, she met and later married her husband, Tom, a returning young Marine veteran. In retirement, Gene enjoyed water colors, time with family, living in the Nashville home she designed, and time spent on the family farm in Perry County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Harris Tom Kittrell, Sr.; a sister, Thelma Chaffin Mabry; two brothers, Robert Franklin Chaffin and Charlie Rogers Chaffin, Jr.; and a son, Harris Tom Kittrell, Jr. Survivors include her daughter, Susan Elizabeth Kittrell; a son, Jonathan (Patricia Leverone) Dutton Kittrell; daughter-in-law, Deborah Wells Kittrell; three grandchildren, Chasa Kittrell (David) Farris, Harris David (Taren) Kittrell, II, and Amanda Wells Kittrell; two great grandchildren, Alyssa Farris and Hailey Farris; and many nieces, nephews and friends.