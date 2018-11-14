COMPUTER SCAM USES SHAME, THREATENS EXPOSURE

A Buffalo River Review reader is angry about a scam that targeted her computer, and is worried someone else might be a victim.

The scam—which uses fear and shame as methods—accuses the potential victim of viewing pornography on their home computer and threatens to let their friends know or block the computer if payment is not made to the scammer within forty-eight hours.

One such message reads, “In case this does not happen, all your friends will certainly get photos from your darker secret life and your device will be blocked as well after two days.”

One threat asked for $3,000, and the second for $995 through a Bitcoin account. The email also warns against contacting authorities because they “won’t assist you.”

If you receive such an email, do not respond. Delete the email and do not provide any information. Be sure your computer virus protection is up to date.

The Review reader said, “It just infuriates me thinking some naïve person might fall for this. Please inform the people this is a new scam. They cannot do what they are threatening.”