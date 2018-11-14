CAST YOUR VOTES TODAY

Nominations are in for the Perry County Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet.

Be sure to vote for your favorites at www.theperrychamber.com. Voting will end on November 28.

Make plans to attend the Community Awards Banquet, Tuesday, December 11, at Linden Valley Baptist Camp, honoring the best of the best.

Tickets for the event are available at the Perry County Chamber of Commerce, the Bank of Perry County Linden (see Josh Warren), or Farm Bureau Insurance (next door to Linden City Hall).