JOSEPH SAMUEL “SAM” REEVES

Mr. Reeves, 77, of Linden, died Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Sunday, November 4, 2018, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Keith Fulton officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. He was born in Darden, the son of the late Add H. Reeves and Eula Anne Davis Reeves. He was a retired sawyer, having worked at Volner Sawmill in Decatur County for over forty years. He was a member of the Linden First Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Emma Lou Townsend, Lucille Reeves, Irene Reeves, Patsy Gilbert, and Marie Toppen, and brothers, Billy and Jerry Reeves. Survivors include his wife of thirty-three years, Joyce Graham Reeves; daughters, Carol (Steve) Utterback of Indianapolis, Indiana, Jackie (Steve) Wilder of Manchester, and Patti Graham of Linden; a son, Wesley Graham of Linden; grandchildren, Joey Wilder, Samantha (Josh) Stutzman, and Kinsey Wilder; great grandson, Leonidas Samuel Stutzman; sisters, Inez Montgomery, Lisa (David) Alexander, and Delores (Vernon) Hill, all of Parsons; and a host of other loving family members and friends.