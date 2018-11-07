COMPTROLLER INVESTIGATION & FINDINGS: RESCUE SQUAD & CAPTAIN ROGERS

The State Comptroller’s Office has completed an investigation of the Perry County Rescue Squad (PCRS) and its Captain, Gary Rogers, and issued a report.

The investigation also led to inquiries into financial matters at Perry County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) since Rogers also serves as EMS Director.

The investigation resulted in six findings including insufficient records, questionable overtime payments, an undocumented sale of a PCRS, improperly identified assets, improper leave documentation, questionable fuel purchases for EMS vehicles, and lack of adequate controls over PCRS financial transactions.

The report states that results have been reviewed with the District Attorney General, but according to unofficial sources, the DA is not pursuing the case.

County Mayor John Carroll said the report will be turned over to the county’s Audit Committee for study and possible corrective actions, if needed.

The findings are presented here verbatim.

FINDING 1: Insufficient records and lack of proper oversight of time charges resulted in questionable expenses to the county totaling $61,067.

Records were insufficient to determine if the EMS director/PCRS captain worked all the hours he reported. Also, the hours reported were not reviewed or approved by the county mayor. In March 2015, the Perry County Commission approved a motion allowing the EMS director/PCRS captain to be paid at the Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (A-EMT) rate for any hours over 40 that he worked on an ambulance truck. However, the minutes failed to clearly define what was meant by “work on an ambulance truck.”

From our review of records and discussions with the director and county mayor, this policy was not applied to the director’s A-EMT hours and the director’s A-EMT hours reported may have included times when he was at home and on call but did not receive a call. According to the employee handbook, the director should have only been paid when responding to a call.

We reviewed the number of hours the director claimed as working as an A-EMT from March 2015 through October 2017. In addition to his 40 hours per week regular salary, the director reported on average an additional 26.1 A-EMT hours per week in 2015 for total payments of $10,548.55. In 2016, the director reported on average 36.1 A-EMT hours per week for a total of $20,041.95. Between January and October 2017, the director reported on average 53.2 hours per week of A- EMT time for a total of $30,475.75. In 2017, the 40 hours per week reported for the salaried position and the average of 53.2 A-EMT hours per week equaled more than two full-time jobs (93.2 hours). Between April and October 2017, the director reported he worked 24 hours straight at least 22 times.

Without a clear definition of what time is considered “on the ambulance truck” and proper oversight of this time, charges could be overstated and abused. Due to the lack of proper oversight and controls over the director’s reports of A-EMT hours, we question all hours paid at the A-EMT rate.

FINDING 2: The Perry County Rescue Squad failed to document a vehicle sale to the rescue squad captain.

Due to a lack of documentation, we were unable to determine if the PCRS captain paid for a truck purportedly purchased by him from the PCRS in 2015 for $850. In July 2011, the PCRS purchased a 2004 Chevy Pickup Truck with 239,978 miles on it at a state surplus property sale. This vehicle was subsequently registered to PCRS. In October 2015, an application for a tag was made in the Perry County Clerk’s Office transferring ownership of the truck from the PCRS to the rescue squad captain. Documentation in the county clerk’s office revealed the truck was purchased by the PCRS captain on June 30, 2015, for $850. When the truck was registered in October 2015, sales taxes totaling $80.75 were collected by the county clerk’s office.

The PCRS was unable to provide records for the June 30, 2015, truck sale. The captain stated his $850 payments were made a little at a time and by purchasing items for PCRS. Without detailed records of the transaction, we cannot determine if the truck was in fact paid for by the captain.

FINDING 3: Some Perry County Rescue Squad and county assets are not properly identified.

We observed at least two vehicles identified as being used by the PCRS that did not identify ownership by the rescue squad. We also observed unmarked county and personal equipment housed in the Perry County Emergency Communications Building.

We observed various equipment and other assets housed in the Perry County Emergency Communications Building. Equipment observed included county-owned equipment (including ATVs), and a personal ATV and a zero-turn radius mower belonging to the EMS director/PCRS captain. This equipment was not clearly marked to indicate ownership.

Without proper markings, the personal use of county and rescue squad owned vehicles could go undetected.

FINDING 4: The director failed to properly account for leave accrued.

During our review of the director’s A-EMT work, we requested information regarding his accrued sick and vacation leave balances. The director provided several binder pages showing accrued sick and vacation leave between 2015 and 2017. However, we noted these pages all appeared to have been prepared at the same time. The total hours accrued and carried forward from year-to-year did not reflect county policy of carrying forward 20 days of vacation and converting any excess over to sick leave. We also noted the director has never provided these accruals when requested by county officials in the past. Without proper oversight of the accrual and use of leave, the county’s payroll records will not properly reflect accumulated leave balances.

FINDING 5: Emergency medical services had questionable fuel purchases totaling $966.58.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) does not apply proper controls regarding fuel card use. EMS ambulances use diesel fuel and each ambulance is assigned its own fuel card; however, we found purchases totaling $966.58 for ethanol, specialty, and unleaded fuels.

The PCRS captain/EMS director told us each ambulance has its own fuel card, but if an ambulance is out of service, that card may be moved to another ambulance. EMS does not consistently enter mileage into the computer system to track mileage and reduce the risk of improper use of the fuelcard. The EMS director is responsible for reviewing and approving these bills for payment by the county. Without proper controls, the risk of fuel card misuse for personal benefit is higher.

FINDING 6: The Perry County Rescue Squad did not maintain adequate controls over its financial transactions.

The Perry County Rescue Squad maintains a bank account for proceeds from fundraisers and donations from local governments (other than Perry County); however, duties regarding this account were not segregated adequately. The PCRS captain was responsible for all aspects of the accounting, including receipt of the monthly statements, deposits, and transactions. In addition, the captain had custody of a credit card in the name of the rescue squad. Best practices suggest financial responsibilities be segregated whenever possible. In addition to the lack of segregation of duties, we noted the following weaknesses:

The PCRS captain/EMS director used the rescue squad bank account and credit card to make EMS purchases totaling more than $25,000 between 2015 and 2017. These expenses were reimbursed by the county to the rescue squad; however, using the rescue squad accounts allowed the PCRS captain/EMS director to circumvent county purchasing policies and procedures applicable to EMS.

At least one check written to the rescue squad by the county totaling $70.46 was cashed and not deposited into the rescue squad’s bank account.

Original documentation for a Federal Express transaction totaling $24.79 made by the rescue squad on behalf of EMS was not provided. The form provided appears to be a generic invoice template from Microsoft Excel.

We noted the PCRS has two fuel charge accounts, one paid by the county to the fuel company and another that is paid by PCRS to the fuel company. The PCRS captain/EMS director explained the need for two fuel charge accounts as an attempt to keep PCRS from going over budget when the county pays expenses.

Allowing one person to have complete control of an organization’s finances increases the risk of fraud, waste, and abuse. Periodic reviews of bank statements and other documentation by other officers or members helps detect errors and enhances the integrity of financial information.