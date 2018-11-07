AREA 31 SPECIAL OLYMPICS BENEFIT
The annual Area 31 Special Olympics Benefit will be held this Sunday, November 11, at Azbill Community Center in Linden.
The benefit will start at 11:00 a.m., and proceeds go toward the special Olympic teams in Perry, Lewis & Wayne counties.
Plates for $10 include chicken strips, chips, baked beans, slaw, roll, drink & dessert. There will be a cake walk, music and live auction, along with a gun raffle.
For more information, contact Jennifer Richardson, 931-306-7677; Nicky Litle, 931-209-5253; Ashley Carroll, 931-589-2102; Tony Taynor, 931-628-8458; or Amanda Duke, 931-589-2531.