The annual Area 31 Special Olympics Benefit will be held this Sunday, November 11, at Azbill Community Center in Linden.

The benefit will start at 11:00 a.m., and proceeds go toward the special Olympic teams in Perry, Lewis & Wayne counties.

Plates for $10 include chicken strips, chips, baked beans, slaw, roll, drink & dessert. There will be a cake walk, music and live auction, along with a gun raffle.

For more information, contact Jennifer Richardson, 931-306-7677; Nicky Litle, 931-209-5253; Ashley Carroll, 931-589-2102; Tony Taynor, 931-628-8458; or Amanda Duke, 931-589-2531.