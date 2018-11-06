THE GREAT TURKEY GIVEAWAY

Gobble, gobble, gobble.

Time again for the annual Buffalo River Review Great Turkey Giveaway—the popular and annual contest sponsored by local businesses that put turkeys on the table for lucky families.

This year—thanks to sponsors—thirty-six winners will be drawn.

Fill out and clip the official coupons that appear in this issue, visit the sponsoring business, drop the coupon in the contest box provided, and cross your fingers.

One grand prize winner—drawn from the winners at the various businesses—will receive all the trimmings to go along with their bird.

Full details appear on the turkey contest page.

This year’s sponsors: FirstBank, Duren’s Health Mart, Bank of Perry County (Lobelville), Bank of Perry County (Linden), Food Giant, Farm Bureau Insurance, Walk-In Clinic, Jimmy’s Auto Sales, Tucker Insurance, Parts City, Perry Farmers Co-op, Video Corner Café, Cash Express, Richardson Real Estate, Duncan’s Ace Hardware, B&H Drive-In, Miss Mary Pauline’s, and Hens & Hogs BBQ.

Winners will be notified by phone.