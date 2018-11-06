ALUMNI GAMES THIS FRIDAY

A Lady Vikings and Vikings alumni vs alumni game will be held this Friday, November 9, at PCHS Rhodes Memorial Gym.

The Lady Vikings alumni game will begin at 6:00 p.m., with the men’s following. Any PCHS alumnus who played on a PCHS basketball team may sign-up, no matter what year you graduated. Please sign-up before Friday so teams can be established in advance.

To sign up for the men’s game, email Coach Kirk Haston at Khaston35@yahoo.com or message him on Facebook. To sign up for the ladies’ game, email Coach Kristal Vespie at kristaledney_23@hotmail.com.

Admission will be $2 for adults and $1 for students.