RONALD POWERS

Mr. Powers, 73, of Lexington, died Thursday, October 25, 2018. A funeral service was held Saturday, October 27, 2018, noon, in the chapel of Pafford Funeral Home in Lexington. Burial was at Judson Cemetery. He was born in Henderson County, the son of the late Guy H. Powers and Wilidine Bartholomew Powers. He was a Henderson County school teacher for over thirty years, a musician, and a Baptist in belief. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold and Randy Powers. Survivors include his wife of forty-eight years, Pamela Warren Powers; a son, Warren (Shonna) Powers; and two grandchildren, J.W. Powers and Isabella Powers.