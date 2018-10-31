POPPY DRIVE PLANNED FOR NOVEMBER 9

The VFW and Auxiliary will be holding its annual poppy drive at the four-way stop in Linden on Friday, November 9, 2018, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, November 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

All donations go to helping our veterans and their families and are appreciated.

Please help support your veterans.

From its inception, the Buddy Poppy Program has helped the VFW live up to its motto, “to honor the dead by helping the living.”

The Buddy Poppy—small red flower symbolic of the bloodshed in World War I by millions of Allied soldiers in defense of freedom –was originally sold to provide relief for the people of war devastated France.

Later, donations directly benefited thousands of disabled and down-and-out American veterans.

National by-laws require that the donations be placed in the post’s Relief Fund to be used only for the following purposes:

–For the aid, assistance, relief, and comfort of needy or disabled veterans or members of the Armed Forces and their dependents, and the widows and orphans of deceased veterans.

–For the maintenance and expansion of the VFW National Home and other facilities devoted exclusively to the benefit and welfare of the dependents, widows, and orphans of disabled, needy, or deceased veterans or members of the Armed Forces.

–For necessary expenses in providing entertainment, care, and assistance to hospitalized veterans or members of the Armed Forces.

–For veterans’ rehabilitation, welfare, and service work.

–To perpetuate the memory of deceased veterans and members of the Armed Forces, and to comfort survivors.

With help from the VFW, the “Little Red Flower” continues to benefit the needy just as the Poppy Lady believed it was capable of so many years ago.

As long as Americans continue to spill their blood in defense of freedom, these blood-red poppies will undoubtedly continue strong.

“Thank You for your generous support ,” said Daniel Walcott, VFW 4973 Commander.