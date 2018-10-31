NOTICE: PERRY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is in possession of unclaimed vehicles. Persons wishing to claim ownership of any of the listed items below must appear in person at the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and present valid proof of ownership and valid identification (Driver’s license) in order to claim the listed items. Unclaimed items will be subject to forfeiture to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office for authorized disposal in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.

(1) 2004 Dodge Neon – VIN# 1B3ES56C04D537885

(2) 1986 Nissan Truck – VIN# 1N6NG11S9GC391672

Pd 10/31