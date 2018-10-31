NOMINATION PERIOD OPEN FOR VIKINGS LEGACY CLUB

The nomination period for the sixth annual class of the Vikings Legacy Club is now open.

Each year, there is an open nomination period during which people may nominate a former athlete, coach, administrator, or supporter from past completed decades who they feel has had a significant impact on Perry County athletics.

Nominations received will be narrowed to six or eight nominees and then voted on by a panel of former Perry County players, supporters, administrators, and fans who determine the final choices.

On February 2, 2019, 5:30 p.m., the Vikings Legacy Club will induct its new class of members at the annual steak dinner banquet in Rhodes Memorial Gym at PCHS, hosted by the 2018-19 Viking and Lady Viking basketball, baseball, and softball teams.

Nominations, along with credentials for consideration, can be mailed to Vikings Legacy Club, 1056 Squirrel Hollow Drive, Linden TB 37096, or emailed to VikingsLegacyClub@yahoo.com.

Tickets to the dinner are $25 each; details on purchasing will be released later.