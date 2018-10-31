MYLIE DELIVERED RYDER CUP BRACELETS TO PGA PROS

Talk about up close and personal: Mylie Dunkle—along with some friends and family—attended the PGA Tour Championship in Atlanta, Georgia with a mission.

She made red, white, and blue bracelets for the American golfers representing the USA in the Ryder Cup in France.

Mylie personally gave bracelets to PGA pros Rickie Fowler, Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson, and Tony Finau. All the golfers were very nice to Mylie and took the time to speak with her and express their gratitude.

Mylie also made European colored team bracelets for Justin Rose and her favorite golfer, Rory McIlroy.

Mylie said meeting the pros and giving them their bracelets was an incredible experience.