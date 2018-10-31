HAZEL GESSFORD DUNCAN

Mrs. Duncan, 83, of Linden, died Sunday, October 21, 2018, at Perry County Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Thursday, October 25, 2018, in the chapel of Young Funeral Home with Martin Klamm officiating. Burial was at Qualls Cemetery on Upper Brush Creek. She was born in Arlington, Virginia, the daughter of the late William Carl Strickler and Hazel Mae Gessford Strickler. She was a retired cook, having worked at Perry County High School, Perry Community Hospital, and Perry County Nursing Home. She also worked at Linden Apparel Plant #2, and was a member of the Linden First United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Eunice “Red” Duncan; a great grandson, Leonardo Duncan; a sister, Carolyn Rowan; and a brother, William Carl “Sonny” Strickler, Jr. Survivors include her daughters, Linda Ware of Goodlettsville, and Hazel (Thomas) Swaw of Linden; sons, James (Brenda) Duncan of Linden, and Alvin Eunice (Donna) Duncan, Jr., and William Duncan, both of Marietta, Georgia; grandchildren, Daniel (Lisa) Rigazzi, Elizabeth (Greg) Fecteau, Patrick (Debby) Ware, Christopher Young, Jasmine (Jonathan) Thom, Kristin (Phillip) Oliver, Alicia Webb, Dani Duncan, Taylor Norton, Levi (Abby) Duncan, and Zachary, Courtney, and Jillian Swaw; great grandchildren, Domenic Rigazzi, Harper Ware, Jackson Young, Royce Young, Aubrey Oliver, Cheyenne Norton, Teaghan Reeves, and Aubrey Duncan; sisters, Diane Koper of Denver, Colorado, and Joann Olevsky of Bethesda, Maryland; and a host of other loving family members and friends.