ELECTION NEXT TUESDAY, ONE MORE DAY TO VOTE EARLY

If you have not taken advantage of early voting privileges, you have one more day to do so.

Early voting in the November 6, 2018 election ends tomorrow, Thursday, November 1, at the Perry County Election Commission office, located inside Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden.

As of Monday at press time, 957 citizens had cast early ballots.

Early voting hours: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (closed 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch). Everyone wishing to vote in person must have a photo ID.

And it’s less than a week until the official, mid-term election day, next Tuesday.

Voters face a smaller ballot than in the August general, with only four races up for selection.

For Tennessee Governor, Republican Bill Lee and Democrat Karl Dean are vying for the state’s chief executive office, as are twenty-six Independent candidates. The seat has no incumbent since Governor Bill Haslam is completing his second four-year term.

For the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Republican Bob Corker who did not seek re-election, a hotly contested race is underway between GOP nominee and U.S. Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn who is challenged by former Tennessee governor, Democrat Phil Bredesen. Six Independent candidates also qualified in that race.

For Blackburn’s seat in the Seventh District, Republican Mark Green and Democrat Justin Kanew are battling it out to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives, along with a couple of Independents.

And finally, Perry County’s own Kirk Haston—a political newcomers—is the Republican nominee for the Tennessee House of Representatives seated vacated by retiring Steve McDaniel. Haston’s opponent is Democrat James Haynes.

On election day next Tuesday, polls will open at 9:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m.

Please note: the Marsh Creek precinct has been moved to the Marsh Creek Store at 7260 Cedar Creek Road.

An official polling place notice and sample ballots appear in this issue of the Buffalo River Review.