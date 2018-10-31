CONNIE LAURA DAILEY

Mrs. Dailey, 88, of Parsons, died Friday, October 26, 2018, at Adamsville Healthcare. A funeral service was held Monday, October 29, 2018, noon, at Reed’s Chapel in Decaturville, with Jeff Horner and Ronnie Parrish officiating. Burial was at Iron Hill Cemetery in Parsons. She was the daughter of the late Sam and Janie Horner. She was a retired dietician at Decatur County Hospital and was a member of The River United Pentecostal Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Jack E. Rushing and Billy Dailey; two brothers, Bob and Lloyd Horner; three sisters, Eva Bunch, Dorothy Crosnoe, and Lemmie Phillips. Survivors include a daughter, Jacqueline Lynne Turner of Decaturville; a brother, Fred Horner of Decaturville; and three grandchildren, Cody Smith of Chapel Hill, and Richard Smith and Maverick Cross, both of Decaturville.