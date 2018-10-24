WILLIAM NEWT HIGDON

Mr. Higdon, 75, of Linden, died Saturday, October 13, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Tuesday, October 16, 2018, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Don Franks officiating. Burial was at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery in Decatur County. He was born in Linden, the son of the late James Higdon and Bessie Sharp Higdon. He loved riding his motorcycle. Survivors include his daughter, Rhonda (Jeff) Boyd of Culleoka; a son, Tony (Beth) Higdon of Parsons; grandchildren, Cory Chapman, Cailey Chapman, Hannah Higdon, and Jonah Higdon; great grandchild, Cayden Chapman; brothers, Jerry Higdon of Linden, and Walter (Shonda) Higdon of Decaturville; and a host of other loving family members and friends.