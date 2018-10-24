VOTE EARLY NOW THROUGH NOVEMBER 1ST

Early voting in the November 6, 2018 election continues through Thursday, November 1, at the Perry County Election Commission office, located inside Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden.

Voting hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (closed 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch); Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Any eligible voter for this election may cast a ballot at the Election Commission Office. Everyone wishing to vote in person must have a photo ID.