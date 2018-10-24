SALE OF PROPERTY

Perry County will be auctioning a parcel or tract of surplus real estate located at 5066 Hwy. 128, Linden, TN, shown on Perry County Assessor of Property Map 107, Parcel 015.00, and of record in Deed Book D-20, Page 262, in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee. Said auction will be held on Monday, November 5, 2018, at 9:00 AM in the lobby of the Perry County Courthouse, located at 121 E. Main Street, Linden. Seller reserves the right to reject any / all bids. Buyer will be responsible for any outstanding taxes. Property is being sold as is / where is. Announcements made day of sale will take precedence over any printed material.

B 10/31