RUBYE MAE KNIGHT

Mrs. Knight, 81, of Reagan, died Friday, October 19, 2018, at Westwood Health & Rehab in Decaturville. A funeral service was held on Sunday, October 21, 2018, 2:00 p.m., at Reed’s Chapel in Scotts Hill, with Tommy Crocker and Tim Buffaloe officiating. Burial was at Beech River Cemetery in Lexington. She was the daughter of the late Floyd and Lula Smith, and was a member of the Scotts Hill Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Knight; a grandson, James Knight; two brothers, Randy and Leroy Smith; two sisters, Sue Climer and Shirley Mathis; and a brother-in-law, Randal Hensley. Survivors include her three daughters, Lisa (David) Lomax of Linden, Donna Knight of Reagan, and Beth (Mickey) Roach of Decaturville; two sons, Steve Knight of Parsons, and Tim (Kay) Knight of Scotts Hill; two sisters, Kathy (Larry) Tubbs of Lexington, and Judy Hensley of Lexington; a brother, Joe Ray (Patsy) Smith of Lexington; two sisters-in-law, Kathy Smith and Shelia Smith, both of Lexington; seven grandchildren, Laura (Joey) Alexander, Nissa Lomax, Kaci Lomax, Kirby Lomax, Nicole Knight, Latisha (Brandon) Milberger, and Shanna (Jeremy) Dick; and three great grandchildren, Finnley & Sawyer Milberger, and Rayden Dick.