JERREL DEAN BARBER

Mr. Barber, 57, of Linden, died Sunday, October 14, 2018. A funeral service was held Friday, October 19, 2018, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Hoyt Kirk officiating. Burial was at Church House Hill Cemetery on Lower Brush Creek. He was born in Linden, the son of Jerry L. Barber and Margie Roberts Barber, who survive. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Albert and Emma Murray Roberts, and James and Geneva Qualls Barber. Survivors, in addition to his parents, include brothers, Jerome Barber of Linden, and Jeremy Barber of Hohenwald; nieces, Misty Bunch, Amanda Tohn, Heather Hensley, Amber Weatherly, and Kallie Barber; a nephew, Brent Barber; twelve great nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving family members and friends.