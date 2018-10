The annual Girls Nite Out—celebrating women’s health during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month—will be held Thursday, October 25, 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden.

This free event will feature booths, health information, handmade crafts, designer jewelry, accessories, purses, beauty items, great food, and more.

For more info: Stacy at UT Extension office, 931-5889-2331.