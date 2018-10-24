CLARICE NADEAN LOMAX NANNEY

Mrs. Nanney, 99, of Linden, died Sunday, October 14, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Wednesday, October 17, 2018, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Billy Copeland and Johnny Westbrook officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Ezra Clay Lomax and Givie Lee Bunch Lomax. She was a homemaker and a member of Linden First United Methodist Church. She and her husband sang together at many different churches throughout the county. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Stanley Nanney. Survivors include a host of loving cousins and friends.